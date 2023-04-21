WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - “A very tragic situation,” is how Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace described the events of Friday morning during an interview with The Vicksburg Daily News.

According to the sheriff, around 9:30 a.m., authorities received a call from a woman on Old Highway 27 who said that a 5-year-old boy had appeared at her home.

Due to the child being special needs, the boy could not communicate where he was from.

With the aid of police, the child’s mother was located about an hour later, with the mother, Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, not even realizing the boy had gone missing.

While authorities were speaking with the mother, it was realized that a 3-year-old was also missing from the same home.

Every sheriff’s deputy on duty began to look for the child, Pace said, as well as officers with the Vicksburg Police Department. Drones were also sent into the air.

It was during the search that the 3-year-old’s body was found in a pond. Though CPR was administered, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in Warren Co. pond (WLBT)

Pace stated that the child’s mother and her boyfriend are being charged with murder and are being held without bond. This does not mean that they deliberately killed the child, the sheriff said, but that their alleged inaction led to the child’s death.

The 5-year-old is in CPS custody.

