Funeral services for Mr. Glen Lewis will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, April 24, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Mr. Todd Riley and Reverend Gilbert Eaves officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lewis, 68, of Meridian, passed away, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Glen worked in his family business , Lewis Wrecker, for nearly 50 years; Glen enjoyed his retirement and spending time with his family. Glen never met a stranger and loved helping others anyway he could. He considered his friends his family and made sure they knew his love for them. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his family; He also enjoyed days on the lake boating and tubing. He most enjoyed being “Pop” to his three grandchildren which he considered his pride and joy.

Glen is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Erin Lewis; children Kelly Padgett (Ryan) and Ethan Lewis (Alyssa); grandchildren Mason Lewis, Avery Padgett, and Madelyn Lewis; his brother, Terry Lewis (Joy); Mother-in-law, Mary Harrington; brothers-in-law, Michael Harrington, John Harrington (Kelly), Tim Harrington; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Riley (Todd) and Shannon Measell; special family friend, Barbara Alexander; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, adopted children and family members, and friends.

Mr. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Wanda Lewis; his brother, Wayne Lewis; his aunt Gwen Thrash, and father-in-law, Michael Harrington.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Lewis, Mason Lewis, Ryan Padgett, Terry Lewis, and Kevin Lewis with Raymond Tucker, Don Alexander, Paul Brown, Jojo Scruggs, Randy Thompson, Jacob Carney, Hunter Harper, and Josh Brown serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Lewis family will receive guests from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

