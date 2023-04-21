MS State Games host Business After Hours

By Patrick Talbot
Apr. 20, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the school year winds down, and we get closer and closer to the start of summer, that means the State Games of Mississippi are quickly approaching.

The State Games of Mississippi held their Business After Hours reception this evening, an event to help recognize the Games’ sponsors.

”Tonight we’re at the MAX for our Business After Hours sponsor reception. It’s the 32nd annual State Games of Mississippi, and this is just a time for us to come together with the business community, but also to get to recognize all of our sponsors who help us make the state games of Mississippi possible,” Caroline Compton, Director of Marketing and Development for the State Games, says.

The Opening Ceremony for the State Games will take place on June 2nd, at City Hall, right here in Meridian.

Registration to participate in the Games is now open.

Visit: https://stategamesofms.org/ to register.

