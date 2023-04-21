Palm signs with the Warriors

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lanisha Palm, Point-Guard for the Lake High School Hornets, is staying in Mississippi, after signing with the East Central Community College Warriors.

The back-to-back state champ averaged 27 points per game, 4.3 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 5 steals per game, and was an integral part to Lake’s success.

“She’s meant a lot. She’s been our floor general. She’s really stepped up this year... with averaging 27 points a game, and really became a true point guard, as well, not just scoring. She brings a lot of energy and excitement to this team and this program, so I’m very excited for her,” Hornets head coach, Holly Moncrief, said.

Palm says she enjoyed her time as a Hornet, and she was excited that she helped lead Lake to back-to-back state titles.

