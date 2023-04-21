Search committee formed to find next Jackson State University president

College Board announces committee for Jackson Sate University president search.
College Board announces committee for Jackson Sate University president search.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Apr. 21, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Another step was taken in the search for the next Jackson State University president with the formation of a search committee by the State College Board.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning appointed the members of the search committee during its meeting held Thursday in Jackson.

Trustees who will serve on the JSU Board Search Committee include:

  • Dr. Steven Cunningham, Chair
  • Dr. Ormella Cummings
  • Bruce Martin
  • Gee Ogletree
  • Hal Parker

The Online Listening Session Survey is now open on the IHL website, www.mississippi.edu, for members of the JSU Community to share the qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next president of Jackson State University.

The survey will be open until Wednesday. Information about the president search will be posted to the IHL website.

Follow the search @MSPublicUniv and @JSU_Search.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning governs the public universities in Mississippi, including

  • Alcorn State University
  • Delta State University
  • Jackson State University
  • Mississippi State University, including the MSU’s Division of Agriculture, Forestry and Veterinary Medicine
  • Mississippi University for Women
  • Mississippi Valley State University
  • University of Mississippi, including the Ole Miss Medical Center
  • University of Southern Mississippi.

