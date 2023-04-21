Southern Strike running, gunning and flying to make nation safer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve likely noticed a lot of jet noise along the Coast for the past week, and it’s not over yet.

The 12th annual Southern Strike is still running and gunning. It’s been said that jet noise truly is the sound of freedom, and it’s a sound that some brave souls love to make.

“It’s the best sound in the world,” said Col. Luke Teel, commander 4th Fighter Wing. “And a lot of people go into putting that sound up in the air. I’m so proud to be part of the team that’s making that sound today and it’s ringing over the skies of South Mississippi.”

Jet noise is also the sound of a growing economy — about $17 million worth throughout the state. However, the main goal of Southerrn Strike is to prepare to defend the country’s interest in a more challenging environment.

“Success for us is flexing the muscles of Agile Combat Employment,” Teel said. “And that is operating over long distances in different locations with our people, our jets and our equipment.”

Southern Strike is a large-scale joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard with the forward operating base at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Among the new international partners? The Belgian Air Force.

“The first time I came here was in December to organize this exercise with the personnel at the CRTC here, " said Cmdr. Stijn DeGroof of the Belgian Air Force. “And the first thing that I remarked was the flexibility, the can-do mentality of the personnel in Mississippi as well as the Southern hospitality.”

Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, commander of Mississippi Air National Guard, says the international component is necessary to ACE. To make it work, training is meant to push limits.

“Several steps to success include failure,” he said. “And, so we have to know - we have to exercise to the point - where we have failed to something, learned from that failure, be able to codify what it is, how to correct. So, when we move forward, those failures won’t happen on the battlefield when it counts.”

Since April 13, the operation has involved almost 2,000 service members from more than 15 states in the continental United States and Alaska as well as other partner nations.

The Southern Strike exercise will continue until April 27.

