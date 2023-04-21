Third Thursday and the Rotary Club team up Thursday night

Dumont Plaza was packed with people tonight - all there for a good time and a good cause.
The Golf Ball Drop is the largest fundraising event of the year for the rotary club
The Golf Ball Drop is the largest fundraising event of the year for the rotary club(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Council for the Arts hosted Third Thursday Thursday evening a Dumont Plaza. There was live music from the band Dirt Road Cadillac, beverages and food vendors.

This month’s event was held in conjunction with the Rotary Club Of Meridian. The Rotary Club held its largest fundraising event of the year – the Golf Ball Drop. The crowd was in high spirits as they waited to see if the golf ball they purchased would be the winner.

News 11 talked with Lance Burnham of the Rotary Club about the Golf Ball Drop and what the funds raised from it goes to support “What we do is we take 1,000 golf balls and they’ll drop from the power truck behind me. There’s $3000 up for grabs. If one golf ball lands in the hole, that’s $1000 a hole. This goes to a wide variety of charities in Meridian. Phil Hardin Foundation, Loves Kitchen, Boys and Girls Club. A lot of the staple charities around this area.” said Burnham.

Third Thursday happens the third Thursday of the month, as its name entails. For more information on the event, you can visit The Meridian Council for the Arts website here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to an apartment on Old Marion Road in Meridian Wednesday morning,...
Child found unresponsive, dies in Meridian
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The company would make a $10,000,000 investment in Quitman
Bar & Pole Piling hoping to come to Quitman
Gov. Tate Reeves says people should expect a decision on H.B. 1020 by the end of the week.
Reeves to make a decision on signing H.B. 1020 ‘over the next 48 hours’

Latest News

From the left, Willie George Brown Jr. and Johnny Letron Brown are charged with reckless murder...
DA says 15-year-old in 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
Have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Friday brings a low risk for severe storms
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale
At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the...
Gov. Ivey signs 4 economic growth bills into law