Third Thursday and the Rotary Club team up Thursday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Council for the Arts hosted Third Thursday Thursday evening a Dumont Plaza. There was live music from the band Dirt Road Cadillac, beverages and food vendors.

This month’s event was held in conjunction with the Rotary Club Of Meridian. The Rotary Club held its largest fundraising event of the year – the Golf Ball Drop. The crowd was in high spirits as they waited to see if the golf ball they purchased would be the winner.

News 11 talked with Lance Burnham of the Rotary Club about the Golf Ball Drop and what the funds raised from it goes to support “What we do is we take 1,000 golf balls and they’ll drop from the power truck behind me. There’s $3000 up for grabs. If one golf ball lands in the hole, that’s $1000 a hole. This goes to a wide variety of charities in Meridian. Phil Hardin Foundation, Loves Kitchen, Boys and Girls Club. A lot of the staple charities around this area.” said Burnham.

Third Thursday happens the third Thursday of the month, as its name entails. For more information on the event, you can visit The Meridian Council for the Arts website here.

