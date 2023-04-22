MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Meridian Parks and Rec hosted its annual kids’ fishing rodeo at Q. V. Sykes Park.

Meridian Parks and Rec stock the pond with catfish every year and then invite the whole community to enjoy a fishing day.

Parks and Rec program supervisor Earl Carson talked to us about the importance of bringing the community together for an event like this.

“It brings a totally different genre of people out here and really brings everyone together and everyone having fun just throwing poles in the water and hopefully having the excitement of pulling the catfish out of the water.”

Meridian Parks and Rec has more events scheduled for this summer and registration is still open for most of them.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.