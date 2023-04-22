Annual Kids Fishing Rodeo

Today the Meridian Parks and Rec hosted its annual kids’ fishing rodeo at Q. V. Sykes Park.
Today the Meridian Parks and Rec hosted its annual kids’ fishing rodeo at Q. V. Sykes Park.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Meridian Parks and Rec hosted its annual kids’ fishing rodeo at Q. V. Sykes Park.

Meridian Parks and Rec stock the pond with catfish every year and then invite the whole community to enjoy a fishing day.

Parks and Rec program supervisor Earl Carson talked to us about the importance of bringing the community together for an event like this.

“It brings a totally different genre of people out here and really brings everyone together and everyone having fun just throwing poles in the water and hopefully having the excitement of pulling the catfish out of the water.”

Meridian Parks and Rec has more events scheduled for this summer and registration is still open for most of them.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
Brian Ford
New head football coach hired for Southeast Lauderdale

Latest News

Happy Earth Day!
The sunshine is back for our Saturday plans!
April 21st Top Three Plays of the week
April 21st Top Three Plays of the Week
Racers kicked off Threefoot Festival fun with mile race - clipped version
The Threefoot Festival kicked off Friday and as a part of the fun, a mile run was held for...
Racers kicked off Threefoot Festival fun with mile race