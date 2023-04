MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner, Clayton Cobler, confirmed to News 11 that an eight-year-old was hit by a car on 60th Ave. in Meridian.

News 11 was on the scene and saw Meridian Police, Meridian Fire Department, and EMS responding.

There is no information on the condition of the child, that will be updated when it becomes available.

