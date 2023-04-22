Demopolis introduces new head football coach Lance Tucker

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis introduced their new head football coach, Lance Tucker, to the fans and community on Friday.

Coach Tucker comes back to his home state of Alabama from Tennessee where he has been coaching the last few seasons.

Tucker played quarterback at the University of Alabama. He steps into Demopolis knowing that the Tigers have not missed the playoffs since 1995.

“Look. Everyone knows the tradition at Demopolis. It’s second to none in the state. I think about who all started those streaks in Coach Goodwin, in Coach causey, Coach luker, Coach Seymore, to be able to come after those guys and hopefully measure up to what they set, it’s an honor and a privilege to be here and hopefully all I can say is, to the kids at Demopolis, the people of Demopolis, will get the very best I got. I just hope it’s good enough.”

Coach Tucker will be taking over for coach Brian Seymore, who led the Tigers for the last six seasons.

