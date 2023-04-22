Demopolis introduces new head football coach Lance Tucker

Demopolis introduced their new head football coach, Lance Tucker, to the fans and community on...
Demopolis introduced their new head football coach, Lance Tucker, to the fans and community on Friday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis introduced their new head football coach, Lance Tucker, to the fans and community on Friday.

Coach Tucker comes back to his home state of Alabama from Tennessee where he has been coaching the last few seasons.

Tucker played quarterback at the University of Alabama. He steps into Demopolis knowing that the Tigers have not missed the playoffs since 1995.

“Look. Everyone knows the tradition at Demopolis. It’s second to none in the state. I think about who all started those streaks in Coach Goodwin, in Coach causey, Coach luker, Coach Seymore, to be able to come after those guys and hopefully measure up to what they set, it’s an honor and a privilege to be here and hopefully all I can say is, to the kids at Demopolis, the people of Demopolis, will get the very best I got. I just hope it’s good enough.”

Coach Tucker will be taking over for coach Brian Seymore, who led the Tigers for the last six seasons.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Mitchell Distributing early Friday
Mitchell: Overnight fire intentionally set
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men
Patrick Terrell Lewis, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm. (Source: MGN)
Meridian man sentenced in federal court
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
MSU receives $100M gift from Texas couple
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2023

Latest News

April 21st Top Three Plays of the week
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 21, 2023
April 21st Top Three Plays of the week
April 21st Top Three Plays of the Week
Coach Mo, Jackson State men’s basketball lands former No. 1 player in Mississippi
Coach Mo, Jackson State men’s basketball lands commitment from former No. 1 player in Mississippi
Breelyn Cain pitching for the Knights.
West Lauderdale Softball starts playoffs 1-0