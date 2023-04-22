Demopolis rallies past extra innings to advance to round two of the playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Demopolis rallied through 12 innings to beat Charles Henderson 8-7 in game one.

The game began scoreless until the Tigers were able to score one run in the bottom of the 4th.

Top of the 5th the Trojans come for blood with a three run home run.

Bottom of the 7th the Tigers were in a do or die situation. They were down 4-1 but started to rally back. Senior, Montgomery Freeman hit a game tying RBI single to tie the game up 4-4 and force extra innings.

Reed Schumacher hit a walk off base hit to score Myles Knott and take the the win 8-7 in the 12th inning.

The Tigers played game two through the mud and rain to defeat the Trojans in game two 10-3.

Demopolis will now travel to Shelby County for round two next week.

