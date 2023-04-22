News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 21, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this weeks top three plays of the week our athletes celebrations carried them to wins and to some awesome highlights!

Play 3: Quitman’s, Braylon Peters, gets a huge diving catch in their win against Ridgeland.

Play 2: West Lauderdale’s, Brett Busbea, hits a RBI double against Neshoba Central but his celebration is almost as great as his hit.

Play 1: Demopolis’, Montgomery Freeman hits a game tying RBI single against Charles Henderson in round one of the playoffs. This was just one spark of the Tigers impressive 12 inning win.

