News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 21, 2023

Braylon Peters, Brett Busbea and Montgomery Freeman land in this weeks top three plays!
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this weeks top three plays of the week our athletes celebrations carried them to wins and to some awesome highlights!

Play 3: Quitman’s, Braylon Peters, gets a huge diving catch in their win against Ridgeland.

Play 2: West Lauderdale’s, Brett Busbea, hits a RBI double against Neshoba Central but his celebration is almost as great as his hit.

Play 1: Demopolis’, Montgomery Freeman hits a game tying RBI single against Charles Henderson in round one of the playoffs. This was just one spark of the Tigers impressive 12 inning win.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

