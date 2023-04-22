Racers kicked off Threefoot Festival fun with mile race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival kicked off Friday. It was full of art, food, and live music. And as a part of all the Threefoot Festival fun, a mile run was held for racers.

The race began at Anderson Hospital’s north campus courtyard and ended between the Threefoot Brewing and the city hall lawn.

Racers of all ages could either run or walk the 1 mile. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy the Threefoot festivities after, rewarding themselves for their hard work. News 11 spoke to a few runners about their experience and why they decided to participate.

“I did cross country for a year so I’m excited to see how much I’ve grown,” said race participant, Cora Kyle.

“We all go to Anderson’s and work out. We have an awesome community there. We got a little challenge from our fitness instructors, Tiffany and Reva, she also challenged us. It’s a gorgeous night so what better way to come and support the community? Tiffany was our leader and we did it and it was a lot of fun. Had a great time. Beautiful night, great music so great way to kick off the weekend,” said race participants, Lauretta Hamilton and Jill Acosta.

If you missed Friday’s Threefoot Festival events, you still have time to participate in the fun Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To see the full schedule visit https://www.threefootfestival.com/

