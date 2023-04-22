The sunshine is back for our Saturday plans!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The rain is gone, and the timing was perfect as to not threaten our outdoor weekend activities! If you’re heading to the Threefoot Festival, plan for sun-filled skies with comfy highs in the mid 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze with winds of 10-15mph. Sunday starts with cool upper 40s and sunshine. However, the afternoon brings increasing clouds with highs near 70 degrees and the chance for isolated evening showers.

Next week, temps will remain below the average. Highs each day will range from the low-mid 70s. There will also be rain chances most of the week, so make sure to keep an umbrella close by after Monday.

If you want to learn more about Earth Day and what you can do to make a difference, click this link: https://www.earthday.org/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.