Sunshine and mild temperatures will settle in for the weekend

You won’t need your rain gear for the rest of the day today, but we could see an isolated shower late Sunday night although not everyone will see rain.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Saturday It really is a beautiful day for any outdoor activities that you might have, and it will stay that way for the rest of our day.

Temperatures will be staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the rest of the day today as well as for the next couple of days.

You won’t need your rain gear for the rest of the day today, but we could see an isolated shower late Sunday night although not everyone will see rain.

Monday and Tuesday will stay sunny with temperatures in the 70s before another round of rain moves back into our forecast area by Wednesday.

Rain will then settle in till the start of next weekend so we will see plenty of rain starting mid-week so enjoy the sunshine while we have it!

