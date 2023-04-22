Tablescapes for the Center for Pregnancy Choices

This was the second event like this to raise money for the CPC
The Center For Pregnancy Choices held their 2nd annual Tablescape Event
The Center For Pregnancy Choices held their 2nd annual Tablescape Event(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Center For Pregnancy Choices held their 2nd annual Tablescape Event Saturday Morning.

The event was hosted at First Baptist Church in Meridian.

Tablescapes is a fundraising event to help raise money for the CPC well as letting people know more about all of the services the center provides.

News 11 spoke with CPC Director Sarah Smith about the event and what exactly tablescapes is.

“Tablescapes is a competitive table designing event where ladies will decorate their table to a certain theme and we’re going to cast votes for voters choice and somebody will win a prize for that. But most importantly, we’re learning about the services that are provided at the center today. Hearing special guest testimonies of how the center has worked in their life and ways that they can get involved with us.” said Smith

If you would like to learn more about the Center for Pregnancy Choices visit their website here.

