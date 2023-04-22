Threefoot Festival ends on a high note

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Everywhere you looked in Downtown Meridian on Saturday there were people. There was food. There was art. And there was music. It was all thanks to the Threefoot Festival put on by The Meridian Council for The Arts.

The annual Threefoot Festival – Arts, Eats, and Beats began Friday and finished out Saturday afternoon. It was a celebration of both culture and art held on city hall lawn and throughout downtown meridian.

This two-day festival brought in bands like the Blues Messengers, Stars Band and the West Lauderdale Jazz Band. Food vendors were set up everywhere, serving everything from funnel cakes, sausage dogs and lemonade in mason jars. Artists were painting. Dancers were dancing. Kids were playing, and everyone was having a great time.

News 11s was there and spoke with several of the festival goers. The kids enjoyed the fun activities and the petting zoo.

She also spoke with an artist who was painting a view of 5th street in meridian, “My goal is to try and paint at all the local festivals and Iigive myself a two and a half to three hour window in hopes to get a completed painting.”

One vendor talked about her day, “I’m having fun, meeting a lot of people, making a lot of shirts, pillows, all kinds of stuff that says Meridian, Mississippi on it.”

It really was a beautiful day to spend outside in the Queen City.

