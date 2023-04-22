West Lauderdale Softball starts playoffs 1-0

Breelyn Cain pitching for the Knights.
Breelyn Cain pitching for the Knights.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Softball drew Caledonia in their first round matchup and win in walkoff fashion, 1-0.

If you could not tell by the score we had a pitchers duel at the kingdom. West Lauderdale’s Breelyn Cain pitched brilliantly. Through four inning 7 of the 12 outs she created came from the strikeout. She even struck out the side in the second inning.

Lauren Brown for the Cavaliers pitched really well too, keeping the Knights quiet for much of the game.

But, in the bottom of the eighth Reagan Brady would play hero and walk it off for the Knights.

