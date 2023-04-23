Decatur’s, Kemp Alderman, doing everything right, even in Ole Miss’s loss to LSU

Decatur native, Kemp Alderman, rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against LSU in game two.(WTOK Sports)
Decatur native, Kemp Alderman, rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against LSU in game two.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Ole Miss currently sits at last place in the SEC standings, but Newton County Academy alum, Kemp Alderman has been doing it all to carry the Rebels.

Number one LSU cruised to a 7-0 lead over Ole Miss in game two before Alderman stepped up to bat.

Alderman hit a three run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Hotty Toddy some life.

But that was all he could do.

Although the Rebels did lose 8-4, Ole Miss head coach, Mike Bianco, knows that Kemp is doing everything right.

“We don’t need any more from Kemp, we just need him to keep doing what he’s done,” said coach. “Terrific year to this point and not just the homeruns but a lot of big base hits and just a threat in the middle of the line up. We need some more of that from some other people.”

Ole Miss takes on LSU in game three at 1:30 p.m.

