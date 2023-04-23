Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia, Mississippi native, HARDY, was in his home state playing at the first concert ever in Vaught Hemingway Stadium Saturday night.

The Neshoba Central graduate opened for Morgan Wallen in Oxford on the One Thing at a Time Tour.

HARDY has been nominated for 7 ACM awards this year, has 12 number one hits including the current number one song on country radio right now, “Wait in the Truck,” which is a duet he performs with country music star, Lainey Wilson.

HARDY brought out his sister as a surprise guest during the concert to sing a duet.

Neshoba Central alums were excited to see the Mississippi native live.

Former classmate of HARDY’s, Auburn Brooks said, “Me and Hardy have lived across the street since we were 12 years old... So seeing him, I went and talked to his dad and his wife earlier and I’m obsessed. Seeing this is amazing. Seeing this is amazing. Philadelphia Mississippi is so proud. We love Hardy!!”

HARDY will continue night two of the show on Sunday and travel to Grand Rapids, MI, next.

