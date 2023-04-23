Rain returns later this week

Higher winds across our area have prompted us to be in a limited threat for wildfire conditions.
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Sunday, everyone. We are looking at a beautiful day today with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. We could see a stray and isolated shower across our area today, but there’s a good chance that you could not even see a drop.

We will stay dry as we head into tomorrow and temperatures will remain in the lower 70s as we head throughout the week. Higher winds across our area have prompted us to be in a limited threat for wildfire conditions so please limit outside burning.

We will stay below average for temperature this whole week and see plenty of sunshine at the front end of the week along with the start of next weekend.

We will see some more rain move into our area on Wednesday and we could have some rumbles of thunder that will linger into Thursday.

Make sure you come back for the most up-to-date information as we get closer to the rain.

