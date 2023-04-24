2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting

2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County(MGN ONLINE)
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two children are recovering in Jackson Sunday night after an overnight shooting in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said reports of shots fired were received just after midnight Sunday.

Deputies responded to the scene on Winchester Cross Raod, where they discovered a 1-year-old and a7-year-old both shot in their living room.

The children first were taken to Wayne County General Hospital before being airlifted to Jackson.

Authorities said both children are in stable condition.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department said they hadn’t identified a suspect, but know the shooter was about 100 feet away from the home when 14 shots were fired.

The Mississippi Bureaus of Investigation also is looking into the shooting.

