The family of Mr. Barry Wade Riley will be having a graveside memorial service for him on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens at 10:00 a.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Riley, age 58, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Barry was born on July 11, 1964 in Meridian, Mississippi to Marion George and Donna J. Riley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Barry had a big heart, and he loved animals. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his siblings, Brenda Glisson, Steven Riley (Edna), and Greg Riley as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Riley be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.