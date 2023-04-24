Frontline Responders: Care Lodge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time for another edition of our Frontline Responders. This week we are spotlighting a non-profit in the Queen City that lends a hand to those in need.

Care Lodge helps women, men, and families that are survivors of domestic violence.

“Since domestic violence is so prevalent. About one in three women and one in seven men suffer from some type of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence or something like that in their lifetime,” said Baylee Bible, Care Lodge’s Community Coodinator.

The non-profit provides several services in 9 counties including Lauderdale, Neshoba, Clarke, Kemper, Leake, Newton, Winston, Scott, and Noxubee.

“Every person that comes to our doors, every situation is different. We have a 24-hour crisis line that we always have an advocate on staff that is available. We have an emergency shelter, if you are in immediate need to get out of your situation, we can house you until we can find you somewhere. We offer an array of different housing programs, homeless prevention programs for someone who is sleeping in their car. That’s on the street they don’t have anywhere to go. We have programs for them. We have food assistance, clothing assistance programs, and just about anything in-between. We have so many different programs that we offer legal help, children custody battles, stuff like that,” said Bible.

As the agency’s Community Coordinator, Bible is out in the community educating people and telling them how they can help.

“A lot think with domestic violence that it is just physical, but it is so much more than physical. It’s mental, emotional, financial, reproductive, all different types of abuse is under the umbrella of domestic violence. A lot of people don’t realize that they are in a domestic violence situation when they are or until they get out. Or until the worst thing happens and so that’s really our goal to bring awareness,” said Bible.

Care Lodge is dedicated to lighting the path so anyone going through a domestic violence situation is able to leave.

“It just brings so much joy to me whenever someone comes up to me and says hey you helped me ten years ago. Now I have a great job, brand new houses, and y’all changed my life. That’s really, just big picture, of what the stuff we offer does. Even though we don’t always see the end result, but we know that we are there in that time of need to help people,” said Bible.

Care Lodge is a grant and community funded agency so volunteers, clothing, food and monetary donations are always welcome.

To learn more, you are encouraged to call Care Lodge’s office at 601-482-8719.

If you or you know someone who is in need, Care Lodge’s Crisis Hotline number is 601-693-4673.

