Historic E.F. Young Hotel being demolished this week

The E.F. Young Hotel being demolished on April, 24. 2023.
The E.F. Young Hotel being demolished on April, 24. 2023.(WTOK)
By Anna Baucum
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After many city council meetings and much debate, the E.F. Young Hotel is being demolished.

The demolition started Monday and will be completed this week.

The E.F. Young sign has been removed and stored safely for the Young family.

The building has been closed for over a year due to the ‘collapse zone’ warning issued by the City of Meridian.

In 1941, the historical building became an established business on 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th Street. It was once the only place for African Americans to rent a hotel room within a 90-mile radius, according to the Young family. To read more about the history of this building, click here.

This is a developing story.

The E.F. Young Hotel Sign was removed before demolition.
The E.F. Young Hotel Sign was removed before demolition.(WTOK)

