It is a great start to the week before showers move in

Limited fire threat, avoid outdoor burning
Limited fire threat, avoid outdoor burning(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Windy start to our morning so light jackets are needed as you head out of the door. Temperatures are in the lower 50s and will warm this afternoon to highs in the upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected through the day. Be sure to get outside and enjoy rain free weather conditions before rain moves in by mid week. Outdoor burning is discouraged due to dry condition and low humidity over the area. Dispose of any smoking items properly, do not let chains drag the ground with winds up to 10mph through the day it will be easy for fires to spread. Rain showers return late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning rain will continue through the end of the week. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday.

