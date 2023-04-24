A celebration of life and reception for Joey will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Arts and Community Events Society (A.C.E.S.) located at 2211 5th Street, Suite 105, Meridian, MS 39301.

Joey Horne age 71 of Meridian passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

On September 15, 1951, Joey was born to Sonny and Faye Horne. Joey attended Meridian Community College and received 15 years of credit from the American Institute of Architect toward a degree in architecture. He worked for architects Chris Risher, Sambo Mockee, Ken Tate and area architect Bob Luke, LPK Associates, as well as owing his own architectural business and art gallery.

Joey had a passion and vision for making art, whether designing houses, businesses, or creating more than 150 colorful paintings during his lifetime. Many of which are in private collections both locally and out of state.

Joey leaves behind his daughter Emily (Trey) of Savanna, Georgia, son Campbell of Meridian, Mississippi, daughter Isabella of Brandon, Mississippi and grandchildren Donovan, Jase, and Carson; sister, Virginia Brand.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Horne; parents, Sonny and Faye Horne.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hans Tulip, Bandon Hamilton, RN and the staff of CCU Anderson Hospital and Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association or to the Arts & Community Events Society of Meridian (ACES).

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.