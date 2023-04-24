Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega

Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega
Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Busch is the winner of the 2023 Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023.

Busch edging out Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher for his second ever win at Talladega, his first since 2008.

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on October 1, 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the accident on 60th Ave.
Child hit by car in Meridian
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2023
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men

Latest News

Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford
Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford
Philadelphia Mississippi’s own HARDY was in his home state playing at the first concert ever in...
Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
Cannabis Fest allows local dispensaries to educate future patients about Medical Marijuana.
Local cannabis dispensaries looking to educate future patients on medical marijuana