Kyle Busch wins Geico 500 in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kyle Busch is the winner of the 2023 Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023.

Busch edging out Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher for his second ever win at Talladega, his first since 2008.

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on October 1, 2023.

