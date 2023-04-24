Magnolia Sports Association closes out another successful All Star weekend

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia Sports Association capped off their basketball all star weekend at East Central Community College on Sunday with an all star showdown.

The all star activities began on Thursday and finished up on Sunday. Sunday concluded with a boys and girls basketball game.

The game featured local athletes from both private and public schools from all across Mississippi.

The founder of Magnolia Sports Association, Kiery Stribling was blessed to see this years turnout.

“It’s a great event and a great feeling to have everyone around the state support us,” said Stribling.

Magnolia All Star is now preparing to host their 7v7 football tournament in May. Following that they will host a national football and basketball combine on June 4th.

To find out about future Magnolia All Star events you can follow them on social media.

