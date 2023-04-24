Meridian Community College’s CNC program set to give out several scholarships next school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A program at Meridian Community College will be giving out several scholarships this coming school year.

The Precision Machining Engineering Technology CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Program is preparing to give $40,000 worth of scholarships to students enrolled in the program.

Program Director Brian Warren said it’s a two-year course of study where students learn to how to code and manufacture different parts.

“We take part prints, dimensions, and solid models and move into CNC programing, the manufacturing side of it. So the student will take a sketch or idea and turn it into an actual part. This past semester, they have been able to work on cubed satellite for NASA. We also did a Department of Defense Project manufacturing contest, where we made a retractor used in spinal surgery,” said Warren.

Gene Haas Foundation Scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded to 20 students for 2023-2024.

“So, a student that graduates in Lauderdale County, whether it be homeschool, private school, public school, or city, they can come to MCC on tuition-guarantee. But a lot of people misunderstand tuition guarantee because they think it is going to be no-cost. All colleges, no matter where they go, are going to have fees attached to them too. Where a Haas Scholarship comes in, those fees are all covered by the Haas Scholarship, fees and books, so a student can come here truly no out-of-pocket expense,” said Warren.

One student who received the Haas Scholarship said he is forever grateful to the program.

“Being out of district and coming all the way here was expensive. Brian and Haas helped me out and it has been amazing. I am coming out almost debt-free. Scholarships every semester, as long as you show up on time and put in good work,” said Gage Gammill, a CNC student.

Danny Johnson, another CNC student, talked about the type of job he plans to get after graduation.

“Somewhere in the aerospace or medical field. Somewhere I can help people out through my work too. Anything from plates to go on your spine to help fix Scoliosis to rods that will go into your spine. Things like replacement knees or joints and stuff like that,” said Johnson.

If you would like more information about the CNC program, contact Meridian Community College.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.