Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, was set to perform for the second straight night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium but had to cancel his second concert due to losing his voice before the show.

Breaking: Morgan Wallen cancelled his Sunday night show in Oxford due to losing his voice minutes before he was supposed to perform pic.twitter.com/n6StObIUh1 — Mississippi Sports (@SocialSportsMs) April 24, 2023

The country singer was able to perform for Saturday nights crowd. He did not cancel Sunday’s concert until minutes before he was set to hit the stage.

Fans with tickets to the Sunday concert are being offered a refund.

