Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
Graveside services for Mrs. Cathy Teresa Latham Noblin will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Burwell Cemetery in Meridian, MS with Bro. Jim Rickles officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Noblin, 59, of Quitman, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

Mrs. Teresa worked in Nursing Homes for many years giving compassionate care to all her patients. She enjoyed traveling when she could.

Mrs. Teresa is survived by her parents, C.C. and Janell Latham; uncles, Bill Latham (Faye), Rev. Jim Rickles (Wilma); her aunt, Annie Sue McCrae; a special cousin, Sherry Reynolds, as well as a host of  cousins and extended family members.

Mrs. Noblin is preceded in death by her grandparents Irvin and Louise Owens Rickles and Zilphia Reynolds Latham; her uncles Pastor Ed Rickles, and one aunt Mae Bonner.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

