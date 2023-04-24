Mrs. Maddie Louise Lee

Published: Apr. 24, 2023
Loving wife and mother.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Maddie Louise Lee will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Lee, 96 of Meridian, MS passed away peacefully, and her faith became sight, on April 21, 2023 in Meridian at Poplar Springs Nursing Home.

Mrs. Lee was born April 6, 1927 in Yazoo City, MS, and was the youngest of 8 children. She met and later married the love of her life, Ed Lee. She was a homemaker and military wife, having lived in multiple locations throughout her husband’s 20-year career in the United States Air Force. She raised her two biological children, a stepson, and a grandson, yet treated each child as her own.

Louise is survived by her daughter Betty (Charlie) Brown of Meridian; grandchildren Robby Lee of Clinton, MS, Ryan (Olivia) Brown of Meridian, Paula (Steve) Browning of Conroe, TX, Bobby (Amie) Roberts of Spring, TX, and Wanda Roberts of Spring, TX; great grandchildren Mary Keli and Cross Brown; along with many special nieces, nephews, special friends and caregivers, Mary Gordon and Sandra Essix.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edgar B. Le; her sons, Carl Lee and Robert Lee; her granddaughter Keli Brown; her parents Roxie Ann and Ira Jasper Dozier; along with 3 sisters and 4 brothers.

Her family writes “Our family will miss her dearly, but we are thankful for the assurance we have of her eternal homeplace! As she got older, she boldly professed that she was excited to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus, face to face.”

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 1:30 until 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

