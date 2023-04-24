Funeral services for Mrs. Vickie Gatlin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Charlie Laird officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Vickie Gatlin, age 68, of Daleville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Vickie was born July 18, 1954 in Philadelphia, Mississippi to the late Van Davis and Pauline McLemore. She married the love of her life, Steve Gatlin, on January 12, 1980. Together, they raised three daughters, Angi, Autumn, and Abby. Steve and Vickie were the owners of Lott Furniture Company in Meridian and Around the Corner Gift Shop for many years where they forged beloved relationships with their customers. After retirement, Vickie enjoyed all things antique and spent time in her booths at local flea markets as well as volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Vickie was also known for her creative and colorful sense of style and personality. She was beloved as a “second mother” to many of her daughters’ friends. Vickie often was found cheating at games of Scrabble, taking care of her loved ones, and providing life advice to her family. Affectionately known as Nana by her family, she was a long-time member of Andrew Chapel Church. Friends have often commented that Vickie possessed a light about her that left a lasting impression upon their lives.

Mrs. Gatlin is survived by her daughters, Angi Branstetter (Justin), Autumn Wedgeworth (Chad Sparks), and Abby Clark (Justin); her step-parents, Caroll and Sue McLemore; her grandchildren, Macy Jones, Keaton Jones, Carson Jones, Houston Wedgeworth, Fletcher Ward, Lily Ward, and Taylor Clark; her siblings, Danny Davis (Faye), Dewayne “Homer” Davis, and Jane Holloman (Mike); a special sister-in-law, Marie Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Gatlin; her parents, Van Davis and Pauline McLemore; her parents-in-law, Grady and Margaret Gatlin; a grandson, Gatlin Ward; and a special niece, Mandy Davis.

Pall bearers will be Keaton Jones, Carson Jones, Houston Wedgeworth, Fletcher Ward, Justin Clark, Justin Branstetter. Carol McLemore, Danny Davis, Homer Davis, Allen Davis, Mike Holloman, and Andrew Windham will be honorary pall bearers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Andrew Chapel Church or Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.