Reeves: Mississippi sets record low unemployment

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low of 3.5% in March.

Reeves made the announcement during a news conference in West Point celebrating Navistar Defense reaching its goal of hiring 500 people as part of a facility expansion announced two years ago.

“This is a tremendous victory for every business, every community, and every Mississippian across our state,” said Reeves. “You don’t have to look all that closely to see that a trend is emerging in Mississippi. That trend is more learning and greater academic achievement. It’s better jobs and higher pay. And it’s strong economic growth and more opportunity for all Mississippians across our state.”

Governor Reeves was joined at the announcement by Sen. Roger Wicker and Navistar Defense CEO Ted Wright.

