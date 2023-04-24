Saints possess eight picks for the upcoming NFL Draft

NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City this year.
NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City this year.(KCTV5)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL Draft is almost here, and the New Orleans Saints will be busy this weekend with eight picks.

The Saints eight picks run through six different rounds: Rd. 1 (29th overall), Rd. 2 (40), Rd. 3 (71), Rd. 4 (115), Rd. 5 (146 and 165), Rd. 7 (227 and 257).

The draft takes place in Kansas City, with Rd. 1 on Thursday, Rds. 2-3 on Friday, Rds. 4-7 on Saturday.

The Saints are favored to draft Defensive lineman/EDGE (+120) in the first round according to Caesars Sportsbook. Offensive lineman follows (+180), and third in betting odds is wide receiver (+700).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in...
Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford
Philadelphia Mississippi’s own HARDY was in his home state playing at the first concert ever in...
Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener