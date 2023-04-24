Searchers use drones to look for missing Texas boy

EVERMAN, Texas (WFAA) - Searchers in Texas are again looking for a missing 6-year-old boy in Everman, located in the north-central part of the state, over the weekend.

They used drones to look overhead and searched on the ground after examining new information in the boy’s disappearance.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez went missing last month, and family members say they haven’t seen the child since last November.

Authorities presume Noel is dead and are looking for his mother and stepfather.

Both flew to India with six other children days before news of noel’s disappearance became public.

Saturday’s search in Everman started in the morning with a new group of people than previously.

“We don’t have the resources that they have,” said Chief Craig Spencer of Everman Police Department

Spencer said Texas Search and Rescue, or TEXSAR, joined the search Saturday.

Spencer’s team paused their searches for about a week to analyze and collect more data while also reducing the area of the search for Noel.

“Rather than casting a big, fish net and missing a bunch, we wanted to make sure that we’re very targeted with our searches,” he said.

That’s where TEXSAR comes into the picture.

Because of the greenery, TEXSAR’s drones and the equipment’s heat-detecting tools are needed to help provide a different view.

“Some of the search area is very thick and heavy with brush and mesquite,” Spencer said. “That often times makes it pretty difficult for the searchers on the ground to really get deep in there and take a look.”

TEXSAR also brought human remains detection canines as well as boats.

“We want to make sure that our crews are well-rested,” Spencer said. “We want to make sure we’re not missing anything because in a case like this where there’s already a significant lack of physical evidence, we just can’t afford to miss anything on it.”

Spencer said investigators are done searching for the weekend, and even if they haven’t found Noel yet, these new volunteers and this new equipment will continue to be helpful moving forward.

“Today’s going to be a win for us regardless of what comes out of this because even if we don’t locate any evidence supporting the location of Noel, obviously we are going to know where he’s not, and it’s going to lead our investigation in a different path going forward,” Spencer said.

