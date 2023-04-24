Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Football League will have their 88th college draft beginning this Thursday in Kansas City. The NFL’s 2022 draft made several young men in our state a lot of money last year. Laurel’s Charlie Cross was a first-round selection out of Mississippi State, and nine other young men were able to hear their names called in the seven rounds of the draft. Ole Miss had six selections led by Matt Corral while MSU had one other pick besides Cross. JSU’s James Houston was taken in the sixth round by Detroit and ended up starting for the Lions.

Mississippi State’s defensive back Emmanuel Forbes should hear his name on Thursday night late in the opening round. Other Mississippians who may be drafted in the third or fourth rounds are Ole Miss players Jonathan Mingo, Zach Evans and Nick Broeker. State’s Tyrus Wheat and Cameron Young could join Tavius Robinson of Ole Miss in being selected in the later rounds. A couple of Mississippians in former West Jones/Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young and Gulfport/Auburn linebacker Derrick Hall could be selected in the third or fourth rounds. Southern Mississippi could have two players in Malik Shorts and Jason Brownlee hearing their names very late in the final round. Jackson State’s linebacker Aubrey Miller and Ole Miss wideout Malik Heath will most likely be free agent signees.

Expect to see the SEC dominate the draft again as they have for the last 16 years. The league led with 53 players last year, and this year’s draft will probably see Bama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson selected as the first two picks. Quarterbacks Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida) will hear their names on the first night of the draft.

Hattiesburg native Davis Riley teamed with Nick Hardy to win the Zurich Classic. Each took home $1.24 million and earned a two-year exemption for winning the PGA’s only team event. Riley’s previous best was a playoff loss to Sam Burns in the 2022 Valspar Championship while Hardy’s was a tie for fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.

It was not a good weekend for our three D-1 baseball programs this past weekend. Mississippi State lost two of three games at Auburn. The Bulldogs (23-17, 6-12) will play at Tennessee beginning on Thursday. Ole Miss (12-19, 3-15) was swept by No. 1 LSU and will now host Georgia beginning on Friday. Southern Mississippi took the final game of the three-game series at No. 10 Coastal Carolina but now sits two games behind the first place Chanticleers in the Sun Belt standings. The Golden Eagles (23-15, 11-7) will host Arkansas State beginning on Friday.

William Carey keeps rolling along as they improved this past weekend (35-9, 17-4) with a sweep at Blue Mountain. The No. 12 Crusaders stand on top of the Southern States Athletic Conference. This weekend they conclude regular season play by hosting Loyola of New Orleans then the following week host the conference tournament.

Mississippi College (15-30, 9-18) will host Delta State (22-23, 12-14) beginning Friday in a Gulf South Conference matchup.

The Biloxi Shuckers (9-6) will host the Mississippi Braves (5-10) this week.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association will host second round action in the softball playoffs this week. The MHSAA baseball playoffs will also begin first round playoffs this week.

The Deion Sanders effect has hit Boulder, Colorado, as over 45,000 fans braved the cold and a little snow for the Buffaloes’ spring football game. Two Jackson State transfers in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders both had outstanding games. Sanders passed for three scores and 234 yards as he hit on 16-of-19 passes. Hunter played both offense and defense and showed why he was the No. 1 high school recruit in the country in 2021.

