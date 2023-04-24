Snakes, Parrots, and Bearded Dragons

An Exotic Pet Expo was held this weekend.
They had chinchillas, parrots, roaches... and some snakes there too.
They had chinchillas, parrots, roaches... and some snakes there too.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Coliseum, where they had an Exotic Pet Expo Saturday and Sunday. They had chinchillas, parrots, roaches... and some snakes there too.

We saw a 13-week-old Brazilian miniature possum. She’ll get about the size of a medium sized rat.

One child who attended said the most favorite thing she saw was snakes! But she didn’t like them enough to hold them.

We saw a chinchilla and learned they get clean by taking a dust bath.

There was a leather back bearded dragon. And one of the wildest creatures there... a kitten.

One attendee had a snake draped around her. She said holding it was a lot different than she expected. It was a lot gentler than she thought it would be.

There was also Dubia Roaches. They’re a tropical species. They don’t carry diseases like your common household roaches.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the accident on 60th Ave.
Child hit by car in Meridian
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
NAACP files lawsuit after Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1020
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
‘You can’t just leave bodies anywhere’: Body found in restaurant parking lot in Laurel
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2023
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after an arrest of two men
Decatur Police Department under internal investigation after arrest of two men

Latest News

The annual Threefoot Festival – Arts, Eats, and Beats began Friday and finished out Saturday...
Threefoot Festival ends on a high note
The Center For Pregnancy Choices held their 2nd annual Tablescape Event
Tablescapes for the Center for Pregnancy Choices
The Threefoot Festival kicked off Friday and as a part of the fun, a mile run was held for...
Racers kicked off Threefoot Festival fun with mile race
Sara Smith
Understanding Mississippi’s Pregnancy Resource Act tax credits