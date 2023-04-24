Snakes, Parrots, and Bearded Dragons

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Coliseum, where they had an Exotic Pet Expo Saturday and Sunday. They had chinchillas, parrots, roaches... and some snakes there too.

We saw a 13-week-old Brazilian miniature possum. She’ll get about the size of a medium sized rat.

One child who attended said the most favorite thing she saw was snakes! But she didn’t like them enough to hold them.

We saw a chinchilla and learned they get clean by taking a dust bath.

There was a leather back bearded dragon. And one of the wildest creatures there... a kitten.

One attendee had a snake draped around her. She said holding it was a lot different than she expected. It was a lot gentler than she thought it would be.

There was also Dubia Roaches. They’re a tropical species. They don’t carry diseases like your common household roaches.

