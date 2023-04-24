We’ve had above average rainfall this month.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s a dry start to the week, but it won’t last too long. An upper disturbance will help bring scattered showers to our area on Wednesday, but a more pronounced system will bring us a likely chance for showers & storms by Thursday. This system will be affiliated with a surface area of low pressure that’ll slide across our area. For now, it looks like there could be some atmospheric elements in place to support the potential for strong to possibly severe storms. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Regardless, Thursday will be the wettest day of the week, and this system alone could bring around an inch of rainfall to the area.

Ahead of Thursday’s system, it’ll gradually warm up. Temps are starting off this week below the average, but we’re expecting seasonable temps by Midweek as highs will flirt with 80 degrees. Behind Thursday’s system, it’ll trend a little cooler than the average by the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

There could be more scattered showers this weekend. For now, we’re monitoring if an upper-low will close off over our region (and meander) or if it’ll just be a disturbance that’ll slide on by. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune your weekend forecast.

