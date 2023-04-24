We’ve had above average rainfall this month.

More rain is on the way, and temps will gradually rise
More rain is on the way
More rain is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s a dry start to the week, but it won’t last too long. An upper disturbance will help bring scattered showers to our area on Wednesday, but a more pronounced system will bring us a likely chance for showers & storms by Thursday. This system will be affiliated with a surface area of low pressure that’ll slide across our area. For now, it looks like there could be some atmospheric elements in place to support the potential for strong to possibly severe storms. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Regardless, Thursday will be the wettest day of the week, and this system alone could bring around an inch of rainfall to the area.

Ahead of Thursday’s system, it’ll gradually warm up. Temps are starting off this week below the average, but we’re expecting seasonable temps by Midweek as highs will flirt with 80 degrees. Behind Thursday’s system, it’ll trend a little cooler than the average by the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

There could be more scattered showers this weekend. For now, we’re monitoring if an upper-low will close off over our region (and meander) or if it’ll just be a disturbance that’ll slide on by. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in...
Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford
Philadelphia Mississippi’s own HARDY was in his home state playing at the first concert ever in...
Philadelphia, native, HARDY, rocks out at night one of two night show in Oxford
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting...
‘I’m standing alone against the city of Jackson’: Jackson attorney speaks out after shooting intruder, arrest
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
4 detainees escape Raymond Detention Center, ‘believed’ to have stolen public works truck

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 24th, 2023
Limited fire threat, avoid outdoor burning
It is a great start to the week before showers move in
Higher winds across our area have prompted us to be in a limited threat for wildfire conditions.
Rain returns later this week
You won’t need your rain gear for the rest of the day today, but we could see an isolated...
Sunshine and mild temperatures will settle in for the weekend