1 fatality in Kemper County crash

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a deadly crash in Kemper County between an 18-wheeler and a passenger car on Highway 16 in Scooba just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick, the driver of the car has died and the driver of the truck has been hospitalized.

A name has not yet been released according to Bostick.

News 11 will update this story when more information is released.

