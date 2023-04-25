1 fatality in Kemper County crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a deadly crash in Kemper County between an 18-wheeler and a passenger car on Highway 16 in Scooba just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick, the driver of the car has died and the driver of the truck has been hospitalized.
A name has not yet been released according to Bostick.
