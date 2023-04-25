Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades worth 13 million dollars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Amtrak in Meridian is about to see some major upgrades after it announced it is beginning a multimillion-dollar project.

Union Station in Downtown Meridian is preparing for Amtrak to do a complete overhaul of its platforms. These upgrades will cost 13 million dollars. With this money, Amtrak is looking to increase passenger safety, by bringing the station up to ADA compliance.

“So this is part of our ADA stations program, so here at Meridian, we are going to be upgrading our platforms, our connections to the platforms, a little bit of work inside the station interior, as you see behind me with the ticket counter and then a little bit of movement of the canopies,” said Senior Director for Portfolio Management, Lonnie Murray.

Murray also said you can begin to see construction in October of 2023 and expect the project to be completed sometime in 2024.

