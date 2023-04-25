Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades worth 13 million dollars

By Ross McLeod
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Amtrak in Meridian is about to see some major upgrades after it announced it is beginning a multimillion-dollar project.

Union Station in Downtown Meridian is preparing for Amtrak to do a complete overhaul of its platforms.  These upgrades will cost 13 million dollars.  With this money, Amtrak is looking to increase passenger safety, by bringing the station up to ADA compliance.

“So this is part of our ADA stations program, so here at Meridian, we are going to be upgrading our platforms, our connections to the platforms, a little bit of work inside the station interior, as you see behind me with the ticket counter and then a little bit of movement of the canopies,” said Senior Director for Portfolio Management, Lonnie Murray.

Murray also said you can begin to see construction in October of 2023 and expect the project to be completed sometime in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in...
Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford
There was a deadly crash in Kemper County Tuesday morning.
1 fatality in Kemper County crash
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 24, 2023
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades
Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades
Meridian Public School District Foundation receives check in Dumont Plaza.
Meridian Public School District Foundation receives check
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
There was a deadly crash in Kemper County Tuesday morning.
1 fatality in Kemper County crash