First Alert: Expected a stormy start to our Thursday morning

Low end threat for severe weather
Low end threat for severe weather(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Another cool start to the day, but a very pleasant afternoon awaits us. Highs are in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s rain free through the day, but scattered showers return tomorrow. The showers move in mainly late Wednesday evening. Heavy showers and possible severe storms are on the way early Thursday morning as a cold front crosses the area. We are under a level 1 marginal risk with hail and damaging winds the primary threat. On and off again showers are possible Thursday afternoon lasting through early Friday morning, so keep your umbrella close. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we approach Thursday. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in...
Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 24, 2023
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Historic E.F. Young Hotel being demolished this week
Historic E.F. Young Hotel being demolished this week

Latest News

More rain is on the way
We’ve had above average rainfall this month
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 24th, 2023
Limited fire threat, avoid outdoor burning
It is a great start to the week before showers move in
Higher winds across our area have prompted us to be in a limited threat for wildfire conditions.
Rain returns later this week