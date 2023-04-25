First Alert: Expected a stormy start to our Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! Another cool start to the day, but a very pleasant afternoon awaits us. Highs are in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s rain free through the day, but scattered showers return tomorrow. The showers move in mainly late Wednesday evening. Heavy showers and possible severe storms are on the way early Thursday morning as a cold front crosses the area. We are under a level 1 marginal risk with hail and damaging winds the primary threat. On and off again showers are possible Thursday afternoon lasting through early Friday morning, so keep your umbrella close. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we approach Thursday. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

