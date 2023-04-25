Former Meridian Police Dept. employee arrested

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former Meridian Police Department employee was arrested Monday.

Forty-six-year-old Melissa Lynn Shackelford was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and charged with sexual penetration of incarcerated offender by law enforcement, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

The case is currently being handled by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Shackleford resigned from the Meridian Police Department within the last year, according to MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens.

Shackleford’s bond was set at $2,500.

