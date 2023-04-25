Graham signs with Itawamba

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demondre’ Graham, from Southeast Lauderdale High School, signed the dotted line to continue his academic and basketball careers at Itawamba Community College.

Graham helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the State Championship game, he was recently named the 2023 MHSAA 3A Mr. Basketball after a stellar senior year, and he was also invited to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game.

“My time at Southeast has been nothing but amazing. Getting along with the coaches, players, and the school teachers... everything... I just love everything about Southeast. It’s made me who I am today,” Graham said.

As good as Graham was on the court, he was just as good in the classroom, as he tells WTOK that he will graduate with a 3.78 GPA.

“That’s one of the most important things to me... is education. To show that he’s a student-athlete first, means a lot, and being the best player on the team in a program like this, and you’re able to lead, not only on the court, but in the classroom... sets a precedent for the other kids to follow,” Southeast head basketball coach, Centel Truman said.

Graham joins an Itawamba team that went 21-5 last year, and he’ll look to make an immediate impact on both ends of the court for the Indians.

