Holly Brand competes in NBC’s The Voice Knockout round

Coach Kelly Clarkson called her a competitor.
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Part 2" Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Holly Brand, Rachel...
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Part 2" Episode 2312 -- Pictured: (l-r) Holly Brand, Rachel Christine -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)(NBC, Holly Brand Facebook page)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Big night For a Meridian native on a national televised singing competition Monday night.

Holly Brand put a spin on a patsy cline song ‘blue moon of Kentucky’ on the NBC singing competition called the Voice, Monday night.

Coach Kelly Clarkson called her a competitor.

Brand started the piece a cappella with a big finish and incredible range in what was called the knockout round. Brand won the battle.

She competed against Rachel Christine who performed ‘Rhiannon’ by Stevie Nicks.  

Blake Shelton ‘stole’ Rachel after Rachel’s loss to Brand.

