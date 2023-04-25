Meridian Public School District Foundation receives check

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit is working to raise funds to help support the public school system in Meridian.

The Meridian Public School District Foundation and the Community Foundation of East Mississippi have partnered together to raise funds for the school district.

The Community Foundation of East Mississippi presented the MPSD Foundation with a check for $1,500 on Tuesday morning at Dumont Plaza in Meridian.

Chris Bullock, the Vice President of the newly formed organization, is looking forward to doing what they can to support teachers of Meridian Public Schools.

“In our view, teachers are heroes, and they deserve to be recognized and rewarded. The Meridian Public School District Foundation has a partnership with the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, and we are thrilled be here to today to accept our first grant check to kind of kick off our foundation. Our mission is to raise funds from the private sector and through the grant application process to give back to teachers that are working hard, going over and beyond. Those teachers deserve to be awarded,” said Bullock.

If you would like to donate to MPSD Foundation, you are urged to visit the Community Foundation of East Mississippi’s website.

