Carrie Billings
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Carrie Billings will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Living Church of God Pentecostal Braishertown with Pastor Milton Branch officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Levy United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mathersville with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Billings, 72, of Waynesboro, who died Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Ellisville, MS.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

