Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnn Davidson Carlee will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Doug Goodman and Brother Dennis Hardaway officiating. Burial will follow at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarke County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. JoAnn Davidson Carlee, age 73, of Meridian passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Mrs. Carlee was born August 1, 1949 in Meridian to the late Malcolm and Louise Davidson. She was raised by her beloved grandparents, G.W. and Maggie Mae Davidson. JoAnn was a graduate of Clarkdale High School. She worked for many years as a nurse and retired from East Mississippi State Hospital. In 1999, she married the late Johnny Carlee, Sr, who was the love of her life. She enjoyed ceramics, painting for her children and grandchildren, cooking, and quilting. A friendly and outgoing person, JoAnn never met a stranger; she possessed a smile that would light up the room. She was a dearly beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Angela Cates (Michael) and Kevin Sanderford (Rachel Rasberry-Sanderford); her step-children, John Carlee, Jr. and Kim Carlee Moore; her grandchildren, Brandan Fluker, Jayce Fluker, Mason Sanderford, Blaze Sanderford, and John Grayson Sanderford; her brother, Malcolm Davidson, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Carlee, Sr., and her parents and grandparents.

Pall bearers will be Brandan Fluker, Jayce Fluker, Blaze Sanderford, John Carlee, Peyton Davidson, Jason Davidson, Larry Dearman, Mason Sanderford, and Dave White.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to Victoria Alexander, Kaywarisa Friloux, and Deann and Christy for their exceptional care, as well as to Amy Butler and Evelyn White for their friendship.

