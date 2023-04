Graveside services for Mrs. Sabrina L. Gray were held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Pentecostal Memorial Garden Cemetery, Russell with Elder Freddie Summerville officiating. Mrs. Gray, 64, of Meridian who died Friday, April 21, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation was Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

